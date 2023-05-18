Greenville County plans for next budget, with potential tax increase

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Council is working on the budget for 2024 and 2025. The funding is projected to reach nearly $800 million dollars for the next two years. However, in the same way inflation and high costs have impacted your spending—it’s impacted the county’s budget too. Leaders say balancing the spending over the next 2 years will be a challenge.

“We have known for some time that this was going to be a very tight budget,” said Councilman Butch Kirven.

As the County Administrator presented a draft to council Tuesday, he emphasized rapid growth, rising prices and declining revenue are making things tougher.

“We have a lot of deputies and EMS people and public works people,” said Kirven.

About 83% of the budget is spent on salaries. The need for more first responders and other county employees has only grown. Not to mention a demand for more competitive pay.

“Obviously with more people and more development we have, we have more need for public service, EMS, sheriff’s office,” said Councilman Benton Blount.

To cover costs, staff is proposing a millage rate adjustment. Which would increase property taxes for the first time in nearly 30 years.

“The adjustment they we’re talking about had about $44 a year on a $100,000 evaluation, or $88 on $200,000,” explained Kirven.

Then there are the priorities including infrastructure, affordable housing and a new dam. For housing, the budget calls for about $5 million over the next two years.

“We’re not going overboard. We’re doing what we can afford,” said Kirven.

Also staff in the Magistrate Court have asked for salary increases—but Kirven says that’s easier said than done.

“The amount of fines generated from a magistrate court has been declining, downward. In theory, ideally, the amount of fines pays for the court,” he explained.

Not enough money to please everyone, so council will have hard decisions to make.

“I really think it’s going to come down to our workshop and going through all of this kind of line by line and seeing if there’s anything we can adjust or fix,” said Blount.

The council will host a budget workshop next week. There will be two more votes and by the end of July both budgets should be adopted.

