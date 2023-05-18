Man accused of killing teen in Anderson denied motion for bond

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of murdering a teen in December was denied a motion for bond Thursday morning.

Mikial Ferguson shot 18-year-old Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons to death at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29.

In court on May 18, the defense requested for court to compel law enforcement agencies to provide all materials found in discovery within 14 days judge.

The judge said he would allow Ferguson to re-file in 90 days after the defense gets a chance to look through evidence provided in discovery.

