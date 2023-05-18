Officials searching for suspect following alleged arson Anderson Co.

Arson investigation in Anderson County
Arson investigation in Anderson County(Anderson County Fire Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that officials are investigating an alleged arson incident that happened on May 14, 2023.

Officials said the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at the AIRGAS on S. Murray Avenue in Anderson.

According to officials, the suspect allegedly ignited items inside a dumpster which caused it to burn. They added that the suspect was reportedly seen riding a bicycle pulling a small cart shortly before the fire began.

Anyone with information about this suspect or the incident is asked to call Anderson County Fire Department at 864-260-4016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC (1-888-274-6372)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Child dies after being hit by car in Easley
6-year-old dies after falling out of backseat of car in Pickens Co.
Publix in Spartanburg evacuated due to bomb threat
Upstate grocery store evacuated due to bomb threat
Deaths of toddler, teen under investigation in Union Co.
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash

Latest News

Autism teachers training
Converse University launching program for teachers
generic crash
Coroner identifies victim from Greenwood County crash
Shooting reported in Pickens County
Shooting reported in Pickens County
Police investigating jewelry store robbery in Greenville
Police investigating jewelry store robbery in Greenville