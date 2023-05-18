Officials searching for suspect following alleged arson Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that officials are investigating an alleged arson incident that happened on May 14, 2023.

Officials said the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at the AIRGAS on S. Murray Avenue in Anderson.

According to officials, the suspect allegedly ignited items inside a dumpster which caused it to burn. They added that the suspect was reportedly seen riding a bicycle pulling a small cart shortly before the fire began.

Anyone with information about this suspect or the incident is asked to call Anderson County Fire Department at 864-260-4016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC (1-888-274-6372)

