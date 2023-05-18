Retired longtime Greenville Co. deputy laid to rest

Deputy Joseph "Joe" Whitmire
Deputy Joseph "Joe" Whitmire(Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A retired deputy who worked for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years was laid to rest on Thursday following a battle with cancer.

Joseph “Joe” Whitmire, a native of Greenville, graduated from J.L. Mann High School and Clemson University. He served tours in Vietnam, Japan and North Carolina with the U.S. Marine Corps.

In 2002, Whitmire retired from the National Security Agency and went on to become a deputy for Greenville County in 2003.

The sheriff’s office said Whitmire did not have plans to end his law enforcement career, but retired in 2019 after being diagnosed with cancer. He passed away on May 12.

“Today friends and family, both blood and blue, are saying goodbye to a man who leaves behind a legacy of hard work, tenacity for justice, and an unwavering love for his country,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “Rest in peace brother, you will not be forgotten.”

A service for Whitmire was held Thursday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, where he was a member.

The family has asked, in lieu of flowers, donations in Whitmire’s honor can be made to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Foundation.

