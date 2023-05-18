SC House passes six-week abortion ban bill after hours-long debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - After a marathon, 23-plus-hour debate, a bill that would drastically slash abortion access in South Carolina has just cleared a major hurdle.

The state’s House of Representatives passed a six-week abortion ban Wednesday night, after starting their debate Tuesday afternoon. The House voted 82-33 to give the bill a second reading, essentially passing it.

“No one... should stand between a woman and her doctor,” Rep. Beth Bernstein, D-Richland, said.

In a vote largely along party lines in the House of Representatives, a months-long stalemate between Republicans over abortion restrictions in South Carolina may have broken.

The House approved a bill that has already passed the Senate — and would ban most abortions in South Carolina after about six weeks – the time before opponents argue many women know they’re pregnant.

It would allow limited exceptions to save the mother’s life … for sexual assault victims … and when the fetus has a fatal anomaly that would prevent it from surviving outside the womb.

“Murder is murder…” Rep. Melissa Oremus, D-Aiken, said.

Abortion is currently legal in South Carolina before about 20 weeks into a pregnancy — one of the least restrict abortion laws in the southeast.

House republicans had previously resisted taking up this six-week ban — arguing it didn’t go far enough.

But they changed their course of action after multiple attempts in the Senate to pass tighter restrictions failed.

“So now … heartbeat bill again,” Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, said.

Democrats filed nearly 1000 amendments on the bill — which extended the debate to nearly 24 hours over the course of two days — with just one break.

Republicans voted down all of those amendments.

“They voted for women to carry their rapist’s babies, voted for women to give birth to dead babies, and voted for 10-year-old to become mothers,” Rep. Heather Bauer, D-Richland, said.

House members have made some changes to this bill from what the Senate originally passed.

It’ll next be up to senators to decide if they’ll accept the new version and send it to the governor – or if they’ll try to work out a compromise.

In January, the state Supreme Court struck down South Carolina’s previous six-week ban – ruling it violated the state’s constitutional right to privacy.

Any future abortion law that may be enacted – is all but certain to face another legal challenge.

