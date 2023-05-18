Simpsonville Music Series, Food Truck Rodeo cancelled due to weather
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thursday’s Simpsonville Music Series and Food Truck Rodeo is cancelled due to weather conditions.
The event was scheduled to feature The Time Pilots on May 18.
Guest can catch Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Experience on May 25.
