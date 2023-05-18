Simpsonville Music Series, Food Truck Rodeo cancelled due to weather

Simpsonville Music Series & Food Truck Rodeo at CCNB Amphitheatre every Thursday through June.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thursday’s Simpsonville Music Series and Food Truck Rodeo is cancelled due to weather conditions.

The event was scheduled to feature The Time Pilots on May 18.

Guest can catch Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Experience on May 25.

For more information, click here.

