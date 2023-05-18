Suspect running from cops breaks into apartment with small kids

(wcax)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a suspect running from police forced entry into an apartment complex with small children inside Wednesday morning.

According to the department, an officer attempted to stop a car in the Buncombe Road area but the driver refused to stop and fled to Crest Lane which was a dead end. The driver drove into the grass and eventually fled on foot.

Other officers quickly responded and were able to find the suspect who tried to hide in an apartment complex and even forced entry into two different apartments, one with two small children.

Police said the occupants inside the apartment were able to fend off the suspect. Eventually, officers found the suspect hiding in a closet.

The suspect was arrested and charged with burglary, unlawful conduct toward a child, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The department mentioned the suspect the patrol vehicle by kicking the door.

