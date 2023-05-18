WATCH LIVE: Crews battle massive fire at Charlotte construction site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive, five-alarm fire is spewing clouds of smoke over south Charlotte on Thursday morning.

Crews are battling a massive fire in south Charlotte, in the area of SouthPark Mall. (Source: Daniel Torres)

The fire broke out at a construction site on Liberty Row Drive, according to Charlotte Fire. That is in the area of South Park Mall.

BREAKING: Crews battling massive fire at south Charlotte construction site (John Hannan)

Roads are closed in the area of the 7700 block of Liberty Row Drive.

Charlotte Fire fighting large fire in Charlotte

