WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has passes away

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 18, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced that Hall of Famer Billy Graham recently passed away.

The organization announced his passing in a post shared on social media.

Born in 1943, Graham was a star inside the ring until his retirement in 1987.

Other wrestling superstars, such as Billy Graham, also recognized Graham shortly after his passing was announced.

