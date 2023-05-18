WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has passes away

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced that Hall of Famer Billy Graham recently passed away.

The organization announced his passing in a post shared on social media.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has passed away. We extend our condolences to Graham’s family, friends, and fans.https://t.co/Qpykpjv616 — WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2023

Born in 1943, Graham was a star inside the ring until his retirement in 1987.

Other wrestling superstars, such as Billy Graham, also recognized Graham shortly after his passing was announced.

The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us 🙏🏻 THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career! pic.twitter.com/YH0eT2NM4p — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.