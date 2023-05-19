Drier today, storms return over the weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The weekend brings back a little more sunshine and the heat, but we also get a chance for some rain and storms.

First Alert Headlines

Warmer and muggier Saturday with afternoon storms

Small rain chance Sunday morning

Dry and mild stretch kicks off Sunday afternoon

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts.

There remains a small chance for a spotty shower in the western mountains into the early overnight hours. Otherwise, it’s partly cloudy skies into Saturday morning with comfortably cool low temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Partly cloudy and comfortable (Fox Carolina)

The early part of Saturday looks nice with partly cloudy skies in the morning and early afternoon, before a new cold front brings our next round of showers and thunderstorms in. Storms roll through the mountains mainly between 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM, then progresses to the Upstate and northeastern Georgia between 6:00 - 10:00 PM. That timing could shift a bit, but be ready to duck inside if you’ll be outside during the second half of the day. Highs for Sunday are in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Storms move in mid afternoon through the evening (Fox Carolina)

Sunday starts off with a small chance for isolated showers with some moisture lingering behind the cold front. The moisture also gives us a little more cloud cover to kick-off the day. Then expect clearing skies into the afternoon becoming mostly sunny late. Highs are a touch below normal, in the mid to upper 70s making for a beautiful and comfortable day!

Warm with afternoon storms Saturday, drier and cooler Sunday (Fox Carolina)

The beautiful weather continues into the upcoming week. Monday and Tuesday are nice and dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are a touch below normal on Monday in the mid 70s to around 80. Tuesday’s a little cooler with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s making for a beautiful May day.

Driers and pleasant stretch of days (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.