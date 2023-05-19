First Alert Traffic: One lane on I-26 westbound reopened in Lexington County after crash

One lane has reopened on I-26 after a crash in Lexington County.
One lane has reopened on I-26 after a crash in Lexington County.(SCDOT)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting the right lane is still blocked on I-26 westbound near exit 91/SC48/Chapin due to a collision while the left lane is currently open.

Transportation administrators say traffic is backed up for at least four miles.

Crews are still at the scene trying to get traffic moving at mile marker 90.5 while officials are urging drivers to use caution in the area or use an alternative route when making their commute.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Qualls and Duncan
District: Upstate principal, assistant principal placed on administrative leave
Crews are battling a massive fire in south Charlotte, in the area of SouthPark Mall.
15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for after massive Charlotte fire
6-year-old Axel Garcia
5-year-old dies after falling out of backseat of car in Pickens Co.
Casey Young
Deputies searching for missing woman in Spartanburg Co.
Angel Diggs
Deputies searching for missing teenager from Maryland possibly in Upstate

Latest News

Getting Answers: Washington Avenue
Getting Answers: Washington Ave.
Driver killed in rollover crash in Pickens Co.
Getting Answers: Farrs Bridge Road
Getting Answers: Farrs Bridge Rd
Traffic lights destroyed by storm impacting traffic in Mauldin
Traffic lights destroyed by storm impacting traffic in Mauldin
Multiple agencies responding to serous crash on I-26 in Henderson Co.
NCDOT: Multiple agencies responding to serous crash on I-26 in Henderson Co.