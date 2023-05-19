First Alert Traffic: One lane on I-26 westbound reopened in Lexington County after crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting the right lane is still blocked on I-26 westbound near exit 91/SC48/Chapin due to a collision while the left lane is currently open.

Transportation administrators say traffic is backed up for at least four miles.

CHAPIN DRIVERS: There are 2 crashes on I-26 just miles apart. Major slow down on I-26 E near MM 89. Officials are reporting injuries connected to that crash. On I-26 W near MM 91 drivers appear to be in stand still traffic. No injuries reported @wis10 @SCDOTMidlands — Jordyn Markhoff (@JordynMarkhoff) May 19, 2023

Crews are still at the scene trying to get traffic moving at mile marker 90.5 while officials are urging drivers to use caution in the area or use an alternative route when making their commute.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.