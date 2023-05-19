Georgia launches digital driver’s licenses

ATLANTA , Ga. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) will begin to offer residents the option to turn any valid, Georgia-issued driver’s license and ID digital.

According to the DDS, customers will be able to securely present their digital driver’s license and ID using their iPhone or Apple Watch at select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints.

The DDS said Georgia is the largest state to provide this capability to their residents enabling an easy, fast and secure way for Georgians to present their driver’s license or ID — without needing to take out their physical card.

New digital Georgia license (Georgia Department of Driver Services)

“As the No. 1 state for business, Georgia recognizes the value of finding new and innovative ways to remain at the forefront of emerging trends,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I want to thank our great team at DDS for working with their partners in the private sector, as well as the TSA, to make this exciting new service possible. I look forward to this option being widely available for hardworking Georgians and visitors alike.”

At this time, Georgia digital driver’s license or ID in Apple Wallet is accepted at select TSA checkpoints at participating airports.

For more information including access to informational videos on Georgia Digital Driver’s License and ID on iPhone and Apple Watch, click here.

MORE NEWS: New SC law allows sunscreen in public schools

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.