GSP working to make the flying experience fun

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been named the Most Enjoyable Airport in North America, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport prides itself on providing a flying experience everyone can enjoy.

Amid the typical airport commotion, the sounds of County Soul music greeted passengers at GSP on Thursday afternoon.

“I got a few smiles and some people clapped over here, and I think they appreciated it,” said Bill Heacox.

Heacox is taking part of a new program the airport is piloting called GSP Live, where baggage claim is the stage for local musicians.

“We have always made the airport experience as easy and convenient as possible. We’re close to home, we try to be as efficient as possible but we do understand that air travel can sometimes be stressful,” explained GSP Communications Manager Tiffany Cherry.

In addition to GSP Live, the airport offers a commissioned art tour, an airport museum, and a rotating visual arts exhibit with work from artists around the Upstate.

“We’re often the first and last impressions of visitors to the Upstate and so we want to show them that Southern hospitality in everything that the Upstate has to offer,” said Cherry.

About 8,000-9,000 people pass through the airport every day with 100 flights coming and going.

GSP officials expect this summer to bring a record number of travelers and whether it’s your first time on a plane or you’re a frequent flyer, you want your time at the airport to be turbulence free.

“You definitely need it to be convenient because otherwise you don’t want to travel, right?,” said Susan Sewell.

“It’s more laid back than the other airports I have experienced,” adds Stacia Abbott. “No one wants the hustle and bustle, it’s just the nature of the beast.”

