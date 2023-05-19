Judge sets bond for road rage shooting suspect

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, a judge set bond for a man accused of killing a 76-year-old woman who was on the way to her own birthday party.

Officials said Jonathan Luben, 26, got into a an altercation with another driver near the busy intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Road in January. Luben then shot into the other car, fatally hitting Betty Amick, who was a passenger.

Luben has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault and battery.

Initially, Luben appeared for a bond hearing on April 14 but the court delayed the hearing.

On May 19, a judge set Luben’s bond $300,000.

The judge said Luben will be on house arrest but will not have to wear an electronic monitor. He is also prohibited from having or using all firearms.

