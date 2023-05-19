Judge to hear motion requesting less prison time for Townville school shooter

Jesse Osborne, convicted Townville Elementary School shooter
Jesse Osborne, convicted Townville Elementary School shooter(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jesse Osborne, who opened fire on the playground of Townville Elementary when he was 14 years old and killed a child, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Osborne was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his father, Jeff Osborne, and six-year-old student Jacob Hall in 2016. A judge gave him an additional 30 years in prison for the attempted murder of three other victims who were wounded in the attack.

6-year-old Jacob Hall
6-year-old Jacob Hall(Family)

During Osborne’s trial, a psychologist testified that he believed the teen had an emerging personality disorder and that his lack of remorse or empathy was symptomatic of conduct disorder.

A motion filed by Osborne’s attorney after his sentencing claims abuse and family discord contributed to his condition. The defense believes that testimony from experts, who did not know if a personality disorder could make Osborne a continued threat to the community even as an adult, is part of why he was sentenced to life.

“There is no evidence of irreparable corruption,” the motion states. Treatment for Osborne’s disorder would be more effective outside of the Department of Corrections, his defense argues.

Memorial for Jacob Hall at Townville Elementary School.
Memorial for Jacob Hall at Townville Elementary School.(FOX Carolina News)

Osborne’s attorneys are pushing for a resentencing of 30 years in prison for the murder charges followed by 15 years for the three attempted murder charges. Under their proposal, Osborne would have lifetime GPS monitoring if released from prison, but a judicial review after 10 years could allow for its removal.

A judge will hear the motion on Monday at 2 p.m. at the Anderson County Courthouse.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Judge sentences Townville school shooter Jesse Osborne to life in prison

