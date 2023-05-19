Locations for SC boat inspections over Memorial Day weekend
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The SC Department of Natural Resources is once again offering courtesy boat inspections over Memorial Day weekend to keep the waters safe.
Memorial Day kicks off the busiest time of year for the state’s lakes and waterways.
After the inspections, boaters who are not in compliance with safety or registration regulations will have a chance to correct the problem. You can read more about boating regulations in SC here.
Memorial Day weekend boat inspection locations (all inspections are from 10 a.m. to Noon):
Saturday, May 27:
- Anderson County: Twin Lakes Landing, Lake Hartwell: 10 a.m. to Noon
- Charleston County: Wapoo Cut Landing, Intracoastal Waterway (ICW): 10 a.m. to Noon
- Greenwood County: SC Highway 72 Landing at Break on the Lake, Lake Greenwood: 10 a.m. to Noon
- Horry County: Little River Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon
- Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon
- York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie: 10 a.m. to Noon
Sunday, May 28:
- Beaufort County: Broad River Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon
- Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion: 10 a.m. to Noon
- Kershaw County: Clearwater Cove Landing, Lake Wateree: 10 a.m. to Noon
- McCormick County: Dorn Landing, Lake Thurmond: 10 a.m. to Noon
- Pickens County: South Cove Landing, Lake Keowee: 10 a.m. to Noon
Monday, May 29:
- Anderson County: Twelve Mile Landing, Lake Hartwell: 10 a.m. to Noon
- Beaufort County: Lemon Island Boat Ramp: 10 a.m. to Noon
- York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie: 10 a.m. to Noon
- Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam: 10 a.m. to Noon
