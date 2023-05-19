NGU’s John Michael Faile sets NCAA Division II career home run record

North Greenville Baseball
North Greenville Baseball(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Greenville University baseball’s John Michael Faile made history Thursday night, setting the NCAA Division II career home run record.

Faile’s record-breaking hit came in the bottom of the ninth with the Crusaders trailing 5-3 and was enough to give them the walk-off win over Georgia Southwestern.

Faile’s homerun tonight was the 76th of his career, which lifted him over Haydn McGeary, who hit 75 for Colorado Mesa from 2019 to 2022.

In April, Faile set the NCAA Division II Career RBI record. He currently has 323 and counting.

As a team, North Greenville advanced in their regional tournament with their win Thursday night. They’ll be back Friday to take on Mount Olive in the next round.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Qualls and Duncan
District: Upstate principal, assistant principal placed on administrative leave
Crews are battling a massive fire in south Charlotte, in the area of SouthPark Mall.
15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for after massive Charlotte fire
6-year-old Axel Garcia
6-year-old dies after falling out of backseat of car in Pickens Co.
Casey Young
Deputies searching for missing woman in Spartanburg Co.
Jewelry store robbery in Greenville
Officers investigating following robbery at jewelry store in Greenville

Latest News

NGU’s John Michael Faile talks after setting NCAA Division II home run record
A program that helps the state’s seniors access fresh produce while also supporting local...
Benefits increasing this summer for program helping S.C. seniors access fresh produce
Memorial candle grx
WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has passes away
finish in second place and claim the regional’s lone individual qualifying spot for the NCAA...
Furman’s Lape advances to NCAA championship