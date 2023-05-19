NGU’s John Michael Faile sets NCAA Division II career home run record

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Greenville University baseball’s John Michael Faile made history Thursday night, setting the NCAA Division II career home run record.

Faile’s record-breaking hit came in the bottom of the ninth with the Crusaders trailing 5-3 and was enough to give them the walk-off win over Georgia Southwestern.

Put a crown on him! https://t.co/AZ9vT7Lgde pic.twitter.com/XHm5f4254L — North Greenville University Athletics (@Crusader_Sports) May 19, 2023

Faile’s homerun tonight was the 76th of his career, which lifted him over Haydn McGeary, who hit 75 for Colorado Mesa from 2019 to 2022.

In April, Faile set the NCAA Division II Career RBI record. He currently has 323 and counting.

As a team, North Greenville advanced in their regional tournament with their win Thursday night. They’ll be back Friday to take on Mount Olive in the next round.

