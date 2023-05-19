Officers searching for suspect following shooting in downtown Asheville

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating following a shooting that injured one person Friday evening.

Officers said they responded to North Ann Street and Patton Avenue after the shooting was reported. When they arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the victim suffering from two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to officers, they are searching for the person responsible for the shooting. Officers stated that they haven’t identified the suspect. However, they believe it is a white male.

Officers said this was an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous tip to officers by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application. People can also call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Qualls and Duncan
District: Upstate principal, assistant principal placed on administrative leave
Crews are battling a massive fire in south Charlotte, in the area of SouthPark Mall.
1 worker dead, 1 unaccounted for after massive Charlotte fire
Casey Young
Deputies searching for missing woman in Spartanburg Co.
6-year-old Axel Garcia
5-year-old dies after falling out of backseat of car in Pickens Co.
Angel Diggs
Deputies searching for missing teenager from Maryland possibly in Upstate

Latest News

Timothy Johnson
Spartanburg man sentenced after leading deputies on chase in stolen vehicle
Weather Live at Greek Fest
Cocaine Rats
Tim Scott Makes it Official