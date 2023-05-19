Officers searching for suspect following shooting in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating following a shooting that injured one person Friday evening.

Officers said they responded to North Ann Street and Patton Avenue after the shooting was reported. When they arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the victim suffering from two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to officers, they are searching for the person responsible for the shooting. Officers stated that they haven’t identified the suspect. However, they believe it is a white male.

Officers said this was an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous tip to officers by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application. People can also call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

