PHOTOS: Cocaine found in fake pregnant belly during I-85 traffic stop

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two people are facing charges after a drug dealer was discovered posing as a mom to be.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office released images from the body camera footage of a traffic stop on Interstate 85 that led to the discovery of a fake pregnancy - and a large amount of cocaine.

When deputies stopped Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem, who appeared pregnant, the two gave conflicting information about her due date. As they became more suspicious, Mithcel took off running and 1,500 grams of cocaine fell out of her fake rubber stomach, deputies said.

Miller and Mitchem are charged with trafficking cocaine.

New body camera images released to FOX Carolina show the traffic stop and arrest. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office would not release the full video.

Below are images from the incident:

Deputies said a traffic stop led to the discovery of 1,500 grams of cocaine in a fake rubber belly on a woman who was posing as pregnant.(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Deputies said a traffic stop led to the discovery of 1,500 grams of cocaine in a fake rubber belly on a woman who was posing as pregnant.(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Deputies said a traffic stop led to the discovery of 1,500 grams of cocaine in a fake rubber belly on a woman who was posing as pregnant.(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Deputies said a traffic stop led to the discovery of 1,500 grams of cocaine in a fake rubber belly on a woman who was posing as pregnant.(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Deputies said a traffic stop led to the discovery of 1,500 grams of cocaine in a fake rubber belly on a woman who was posing as pregnant.(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Deputies said a traffic stop led to the discovery of 1,500 grams of cocaine in a fake rubber belly on a woman who was posing as pregnant.(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Deputies said a traffic stop led to the discovery of 1,500 grams of cocaine in a fake rubber belly on a woman who was posing as pregnant.(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Deputies said a traffic stop led to the discovery of 1,500 grams of cocaine in a fake rubber belly on a woman who was posing as pregnant.(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Deputies said a traffic stop led to the discovery of 1,500 grams of cocaine in a fake rubber belly on a woman who was posing as pregnant.(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Deputies said a traffic stop led to the discovery of 1,500 grams of cocaine in a fake rubber belly on a woman who was posing as pregnant.(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Deputies said a traffic stop led to the discovery of 1,500 grams of cocaine in a fake rubber belly on a woman who was posing as pregnant.(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

