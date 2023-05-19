Sen. Tim Scott makes it official: He’s a Republican candidate for president

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall, May 8, 2023, in Manchester, N.H....
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall, May 8, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. Scott plans to begin airing ads in Iowa and New Hampshire early next week as he prepares for an expected 2024 Republican presidential campaign. The ad buy, valued at about $5.5 million, is scheduled to run through the first GOP presidential debate in late August.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina filed paperwork on Friday to enter the 2024 Republican presidential race, testing whether a more optimistic vision of America’s future can resonate with GOP voters who have elevated partisan brawlers in recent years.

The Senate’s only Black Republican has made his grandfather’s work in the cotton fields of the Deep South a bedrock of his political identity. Yet Scott rejects the notion that racism remains a powerful force in society, and he has cast his candidacy and rise from generational poverty as the realization of a dream only possible in America.

He is scheduled to make a formal announcement on Monday at Charleston Southern University, a private Baptist college and Scott’s alma mater, in his hometown of North Charleston.

Scott tries to focus on hopeful themes and avoid divisive language to distinguish himself from the grievance-based politics favored by those leading the GOP field, such as former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

