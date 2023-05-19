Spartanburg man sentenced after leading deputies on chase in stolen vehicle

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a man was recently sentenced for leading deputies on a chase in a stolen car last year.

Officials said 40-year-old Timothy Johnson pleaded guilty to grand larceny, malicious injury to real property and breaking into motor vehicles. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, which was suspended to 20 years in prison, and five years of probation.

On April 24, 2022, deputies responded to the Palmetto Grading in Spartanburg and found a running truck parked in the bushes with no driver inside. Deputies said it appeared that the truck was used to ram through the business’ fenced-in area and gate.

According to deputies, another truck was missing from the business, and the one in the bushes was damaged. They added that the trucks were worth over $10,000 each.

Deputies used a GPS tracker on the missing truck to track it down. Deputies eventually found Johnson driving recklessly on Old Furnace Road and forcing other vehicles off the road.

Deputies soon lost sight of Johnson, but South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers picked up the chase when Johnson sideswiped another vehicle on Asheville Highway.

Officials stated that the chase continued into North Carolina until Johnson crashed in the Tyron area and was taken into custody. Johnson was also convicted for charges related to the portion of the chase that happened in North Carolina.

Johnson’s prior criminal history includes convictions for Possession of Marijuana, multiple counts of Petit Larceny, Driving Under Suspension, multiple counts of Grand Larceny, multiple counts of Receiving Stolen Goods, Hit and Run, and counts of Possession of Stolen Vehicle, and two counts of Failure to Stop for Blue Lights. Johnson’s criminal history also includes convictions in Georgia for Receiving Stolen Goods, Public Disorderly Conduct, and Driving Under the Influence.

