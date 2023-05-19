Two arrested in downtown Asheville shooting, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said two men involved in an early Sunday morning shooting in the downtown area have been charged.

According to the department, police identified and charged Antwan Edward Johnson Jr., 24, and Nasir Marlun Davidson, 21, for their involvement in a shooting that took place around 1:58 a.m. on May 14.

Police said Johnson was located and arrested on Shiloh Road around 5:10 p.m. on May 16. As they attempted to make contact with him, Johnson fled on foot and discarded a shoulder bag that contained two guns and fentanyl. He was later taken into custody.

Davidson was located and arrested on Hendersonville Road around 4:35 p.m. on May 17.

The department said Johnson was charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by felon

Going armed to the terror of the public

Discharge a firearm in city limits

Possession of firearm by felon

Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park

Carrying a concealed gun

Resist / delay / obstruct

Warrant: felony probation violation

Johnson was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on no bond by the magistrate.

Police said Nasir Marlun Davidson was charged with going armed to the terror to the public and discharge a firearm in city limits. He was booked in to the detention center with a $20,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives believe believe there are additional offenders, and more charges are forthcoming.

