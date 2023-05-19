Two sentenced for setting fire to barns in Buncombe Co. communities

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that two men from Buncombe County were recently sentenced for setting fire to multiple historic barns and structures in the Sandy Mush and Leicester communities in 2021.

Officials said 23-year-old Blake Cameron Williams and 21-year-old Anthony DeWayne Boyd each plead guilty to five counts of burning certain buildings, five counts of felony conspiracy to commit arsons and six counts of burning personal property. Both were sentenced to 44 to 82 months in prison and must pay $50,000 in restitution. They will also remain on supervised probation for at least two years after they’re released.

On November 3, 2021, multiple fire departments responded to structure fires throughout the Sandy Mush, Newfound, Sugar Creek and Leicester communities. At each site, structures that were functioning and supporting family farms were burned down.

Detectives from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office worked with the State Beauru of Investigation and the fire departments involved and eventually identified three suspects. All three were taken into custody on November 15, 2021. Boyd and Williams later admitted that they were involved with the fire.

The third suspect, 28-year-old Ashley Neal, is still facing charges for the incident.

