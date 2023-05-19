Two sentenced for setting fire to barns in Buncombe Co. communities

Blake Williams and Anthony Boyd
Blake Williams and Anthony Boyd(Buncombe County District Attorney's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that two men from Buncombe County were recently sentenced for setting fire to multiple historic barns and structures in the Sandy Mush and Leicester communities in 2021.

Officials said 23-year-old Blake Cameron Williams and 21-year-old Anthony DeWayne Boyd each plead guilty to five counts of burning certain buildings, five counts of felony conspiracy to commit arsons and six counts of burning personal property. Both were sentenced to 44 to 82 months in prison and must pay $50,000 in restitution. They will also remain on supervised probation for at least two years after they’re released.

On November 3, 2021, multiple fire departments responded to structure fires throughout the Sandy Mush, Newfound, Sugar Creek and Leicester communities. At each site, structures that were functioning and supporting family farms were burned down.

Detectives from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office worked with the State Beauru of Investigation and the fire departments involved and eventually identified three suspects. All three were taken into custody on November 15, 2021. Boyd and Williams later admitted that they were involved with the fire.

The third suspect, 28-year-old Ashley Neal, is still facing charges for the incident.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Qualls and Duncan
District: Upstate principal, assistant principal placed on administrative leave
Crews are battling a massive fire in south Charlotte, in the area of SouthPark Mall.
1 worker dead, 1 unaccounted for after massive Charlotte fire
Casey Young
Deputies searching for missing woman in Spartanburg Co.
6-year-old Axel Garcia
5-year-old dies after falling out of backseat of car in Pickens Co.
Angel Diggs
Deputies searching for missing teenager from Maryland possibly in Upstate

Latest News

Generic photo of a horse.
Woman charged after horses allegeldy mistreated in Union Co.
Deputies said a traffic stop led to the discovery of 1,500 grams of cocaine in a fake rubber...
PHOTOS: Cocaine found in fake pregnant belly during I-85 traffic stop
Deputies find cocaine brick in fake pregnant belly
Jesse Osborne, convicted Townville Elementary School shooter
Judge to hear motion requesting less prison time for Townville school shooter