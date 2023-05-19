Wofford teams up with middle school students to study Spartanburg neighborhoods

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the last four months Wofford College students teamed up with middle schoolers to get a better understanding of how the youth see their neighborhoods. Thursday evening at the C.C. Woodson Community Center, they presented the research findings detailing how the students are imagining Spartanburg’s future.

“My favorite thing about my neighborhood is sometimes when the kids come outside because there’s not a lot of things to do,” said Kearie Banks, a 7th grader Carver Middle School student who participated in the research.

Banks is one of the 110 students from Carver and McCracken Middle Schools helping change their neighborhoods for the better.

“We’ve been working we’ve been doing different mapping exercises on actual neighborhoods and dream neighborhoods to better understand their day to day reality,” explained Dr. Alysa Handelsman, an Assistant Professor of Sociology and Anthropology at Wofford College.

It started last year. Wofford professors Dr. Handelsman, Dr. Jennifer Bradham and their students began working with southside 7th graders--- putting their perspective into data.

“They were part of designing the interview questions, a part of analyzing the data,” said Dr. Handelsman.

“We’ve worked on the computers, trying to do our dream neighborhoods, and like mapping skills,” said Banks explaining her work.

Through surveys and drawings, the dream neighborhoods showed game rooms, playgrounds, parks and gardens.

“It doesn’t have a pool, I would like to see a pool,” said Banks.

An overwhelming desire for more outdoor rec activities and also safety.

“There’s a lot of surveillance so it’s a lot of cameras. It’s a lot of security guards, a lot of pass codes,” said Dr. Handelsman.

The research wasn’t just for fun, both Highland and South Converse are working on neighborhood master plans, which now—the kids will have a say in because of the research.

“It’s one of those things where you see things that you might not have seen before in a different perspective,” said Chuck Smith, a Junior Wofford College student.

That’s a wrap on 7th grade—next year it’ll be District 7 elementary students, then high schoolers.

“I would like to see those changes that I said about my neighborhood right now, it would be very nice to see,” said Banks.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.