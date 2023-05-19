Woman charged after horses allegeldy mistreated in Union Co.

Generic photo of a horse.
Generic photo of a horse.(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman was recently taken into custody after two horses were allegedly mistreated in Union County.

Deputies said they responded to Browns Creek Road on May 17 after someone reported the mistreatment.

When deputies arrived, they talked to an Animal Control officer who told them about two horses in a pasture that were injured and underweight. The officer added that the horses’ owner, Tammi Stokes, reportedly knew the horses weren’t in the best condition and hadn’t sought any help for their health or wellbeing.

According to deputies, they found the horses in the pastures and noticed both horses appeared underweight and that their rib bones were visible. Deputies stated that one of the horses reportedly had a severe limp, and the other had difficulting breathing and short rapid breaths.

Deputies said the horses’ feeding bowls looked like they hadn’t been used recently.

Following deputies’ investigation, Stokes was taken into custody and charged with Ill-treatment of animals.

