Deputies continue search for missing woman after recovering her car

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a missing woman after recovering her vehicle on Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies said 44-year-old Casey Lavonne Young was last heard from at about 4:30 p.m. after she left work on Monday, May 15.

Deputies said she was presumably headed home to Boiling Springs and driving a 2009 white Infinity G-37 with SC TAG number LCK 688.

Young is five-feet-five inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with long black braids.

Deputies did not provide information on where the car was found as they continue the investigation.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call Lt. Brandon Letterman at 864-494-0644 or email him at blettreman@spartnaburgcounty.org.

