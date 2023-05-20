Georgia woman dies days after crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office announced that one person recently passed away following a crash in Laurens County.

Officials said the two-car crash happened on May 10, 2023, along Highway 56.

According to officials, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment following the crash. However, she passed away from her injuries on May 16, 2023.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 71-year-old Edith Gwaltney of Georgia.

Officials didn’t release any other details about the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

