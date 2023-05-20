Georgia woman dies days after crash in Laurens County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office announced that one person recently passed away following a crash in Laurens County.

Officials said the two-car crash happened on May 10, 2023, along Highway 56.

According to officials, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment following the crash. However, she passed away from her injuries on May 16, 2023.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 71-year-old Edith Gwaltney of Georgia.

Officials didn’t release any other details about the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Qualls and Duncan
District: Upstate principal, assistant principal placed on administrative leave
Casey Young
Deputies searching for missing woman in Spartanburg Co.
Crews are battling a massive fire in south Charlotte, in the area of SouthPark Mall.
1 worker dead, 1 unaccounted for after massive Charlotte fire
6-year-old Axel Garcia
5-year-old dies after falling out of backseat of car in Pickens Co.
Angel Diggs
Deputies searching for missing teenager from Maryland possibly in Upstate

Latest News

Clemson softball hosts fans for Tigers softball
Clemson softball dominates in NCAA Regional
Cow
Cow at SC facility test positive for Mad Cow Disease
Bond set for man charged with shooting and killing a 76-year-old woman
Mom carries baby across stage at Clemson graduation
Meet the youngest Clemson Tiger to walk across the graduation stage