Investigation underway after car chase in North Carolina

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after deputies discovered a person with a gunshot wound after a car chase on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Spartanburg County deputies and Landrum Police officers pursued a black car into Polk County at around 2 p.m.

Once they crossed state lines, the North Carolina Highway Patrol took over the pursuit and were able to stop the vehicle in the parking lot of Peniel Baptist Church.

Deputies said the driver refused to follow law enforcement commands to get out of the vehicle. They later noticed the driver was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At this time, they called for assistance and the driver was airlifted to Greenville Memorial, but is in critical condition.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

