Person shoots himself in the head after car chase, deputies say

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after deputies discovered a person shot himself in the head after a car chase that ended in North Carolina, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a store in reference to trespassing. The manager of the store recognized the trespasser and called for law enforcement.

Deputies said the trespasser was involved in multiple harassment incidents involving one of the female employees that occurred from Wednesday, May 17 until Friday, May 19.

Once on scene, deputies noticed a black Pontiac Firebird, which matched the description of the trespasser’s vehicle from the harassment incident, backing out of a parking space in front of the store attempting to leave.

At this time, the deputy activated his blue lights and siren and the driver stopped at the entrance to the parking lot from Highway 9.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, he noticed the driver to be the only occupant.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy asked the driver to exit the vehicle, but he refused. The deputy then asked for the driver’s license at which time the deputy recognized the driver as the suspect from the harassment incident.

After learning this, deputies asked the driver if he had a gun and he told them it was located right beside him.

The driver then rolled up the window, locked his doors and tried to start up his vehicle. Deputies said he was asked multiple times to unlock the doors and exit the vehicle, but he refused.

At this time, the driver pulled a silver gun from what appeared to be the center console and pointed it at a deputy, according to deputies.

He then started the vehicle and drove off onto Highway 9, which started the car chase.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, he was followed from Highway 9 to I-26, at this time Landrum Police Department were contacted and the officers were waiting for the driver at Exit 1 to attempt to stop him with spikes as he crossed into North Carolina.

Once they crossed state lines, the North Carolina Highway Patrol took over the pursuit and were able to stop the vehicle in the parking lot of Peniel Baptist Church, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the driver refused to follow law enforcement commands to get out of the vehicle. They later noticed the driver was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, deputies said.

They called for assistance and the driver was airlifted to Greenville Memorial, but is in critical condition at this time, according to Polk County deputies.

