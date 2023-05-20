Scattered storms late Saturday, drier Sunday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain and storms rolling in this evening with some scattered storms lingering into Sunday.

First Alert Headlines

Cold front ushers in Saturday evening rain and storms

A few showers linger for Sunday morning

Dry and mild stretch early next week

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts.

The cold front moves into the area Saturday evening. The rain continues to drop south through the late afternoon and into the overnight hours. The rain is very scattered and hit and miss. Some area could get some heavy downpours and lightning, while others won’t see any rain. Be ready to duck inside if one of these storms heads your way. The storms die down as they drop south into the overnight hours and becomes more scattered to isolated in nature.

Storms move in mid afternoon through the evening (Fox Carolina)

Sunday starts off with a small chance for isolated showers with some moisture lingering behind the cold front. The moisture also gives us a little more cloud cover to kick-off the day. Then expect clearing skies into the afternoon becoming mostly sunny late. Highs are a touch below normal, in the mid to upper 70s making for a beautiful and comfortable day!

Warm with afternoon storms Saturday, drier and cooler Sunday (Fox Carolina)

The beautiful weather continues into the upcoming week. Monday and Tuesday are nice and dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are a touch below normal on Monday in the mid 70s to around 80. Tuesday’s a little cooler with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s making for a beautiful May day.

Driers and pleasant stretch of days (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.