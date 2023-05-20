Smack Fitness offers free community workouts for mental health awareness

By Kennedi Harris
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A fitness coach in Spartanburg is offering free outdoor exercise for the month of May. The free class is a way to honor Mental Health Awareness Month. Although it’s just temporary, Smack Fitness hopes to make routine group exercise more accessible for everyone.

Simone Mack-Orr is the owner of Smack Fitness. This month, she’s been taking the class—outside.

“This was an opportunity during a downtime where I can come here and just allow people to come in and get a free workout so that they know it’s accessible to them,” she said.

Every Wednesday in May, she’s offering a free group workout in Barnet Park for women. Focusing on physical and mental health.

“Exercising is a great way to boost your mental health, to feel better, to release any anxiety or toxic energy that you have,” said Mack-Orr.

“I love her motivation and being out here with other women of all fitness levels and we hype each other up,” said Alexa Hudson, a class participant.

The class has about 15 to 20 people each week. That includes Marsha Bronson, who just hit a 100lb weight loss goal.

“I just wanted to get fit, so I could be able to play with my little girl,” said Bronson. “I enjoy the small classes, the intimacy of having the coach nearby.”

“I’m hoping that they’ll continue to find fitness not as such a chore. I’m hoping they’ll feel it as something fun, it’s something that’s empowering and it’s something they can do at their best level,” said Mack-Orr.

While the class is currently a mental health awareness initiative, Mack-Orr would like to see it become routine.

“I would love if myself and the city of Spartanburg to continue the class, to run throughout the summer or just in general as a healthy initiative for the community,” she said

There are two more free Wednesday classes in Barnet Park this month starting at 5:45 to 6:45. Smack Fitness also offers other group fitness opportunities, click here for more.

