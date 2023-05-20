Tigers walk off Tar Heels, win 7th straight ACC series

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blake Wright’s two-out single in the ninth inning scored Caden Grice for the walkoff run in No. 6 Clemson’s 5-4 victory over North Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series and won their 11th game in a row, improved to 38-17 overall and 19-10 in the ACC. The Tar Heels fell to 33-20 overall and 14-13 in ACC play.

Patrick Alvarez belted a three-run homer in the second inning to score the game’s first runs, then Clemson responded with three two-out runs in the third inning. Grice was hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded, then Billy Amick grounded a two-run single on an 0-2 pitch to tie the score. Cam Cannarella’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning gave Clemson a 4-3 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, North Carolina used three hits on pop ups that fell safely due to the ball being lost by Tiger fielders in the evening sky. The final was a two-out pop up by Jackson Van De Brake that fell for a double in shallow center field, allowing the tying run to score from first base. After a Grice walk and Amick hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning, Wright lined the first pitch to left field for the game-winning hit.

Ryan Ammons (2-0) earned the win, while Matt Poston (3-3) suffered the loss.

The series and regular season conclude Saturday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network. Saturday is Senior Day, as Clemson honors its seniors during a pregame ceremony at 12:30 p.m.

