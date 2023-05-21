Clemson Police investigating fatal shooting

(MGN)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Police say they’re investigating after one person was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers say they responded to 673 Old Greenville Highway just after 12:30 a.m. in regards to a shooting.

Officers say they found a 21-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at the scene.

Officials say life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Stay with us as we work to learn more details from the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

Police say the victim was not a Clemson student.

If you know anything about this shooting, contact the Clemson Police Department.

