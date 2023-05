GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson University softball team will head to Super Regionals after defeating Auburn Sunday.

The Clemson Tigers lost 2-5 in their first Sunday game against Auburn, but won the second game 5-1.

No. 16 Clemson will travel to face No. 1 Oklahoma in the Upcoming Super regionals.

