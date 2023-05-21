Deputies investigating possible drive-by shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drive-by shooting that happened Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. at the corner of Edwards Road and Elaine Avenue.

Deputies said subjects were scene driving away in a dark or black Dodge Challenger or Charger.

However, deputies said no one was reported shot or injured.

At this time, no suspects have been identified.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

