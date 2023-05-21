Deputies responding to scene in Spartanburg Co.

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a scene Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the intersection of Highway 146 and Trammel Road in reference to a disturbance with a weapon at around 11 a.m.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

