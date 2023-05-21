Grammy award-winning singer, Greenville native Peabo Bryson honored for achievements

The City of Greenville honored Grammy award-winning singer Peabo Bryson with a key to the city and re-naming of a street after him on Saturday.
By Alvieann Chandler
Updated: 11 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two-time Grammy award-winning singer Peabo Bryson was honored before and during his concert at the Peace Center on Saturday.

Before the concert, the City of Greenville posted a sign that read “Robert Peabo Bryson Boulevard” near Academy Street towards Bon Secour and North Church Street.

Bryson was excited about this recognition.

“To have your name immortalized in the place you were born in the place you were actually born is an extraordinary event that has no peer or no rival,” said Bryson. “I don’t think it’s it’s a unique and singular kind of recognition”

Bryson was later presented with a key to the city by Mayor Knox White in the middle of his concert at the Peace Center.

Bryson was born in Greenville in 1951 and became known for his R&B voice.

He has performed duets for two Disney animated films which won him two Grammys. He performed the 1991 version of “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion and the 1992 version “A Whole New World” from Aladdin with Regina Belle.

