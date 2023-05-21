Grammy-winning singer, Greenville native Peabo Bryson honored for achievements

Grammy-winning singer and Greenville native Peabo Bryson is honored with a street named after...
Grammy-winning singer and Greenville native Peabo Bryson is honored with a street named after him in front of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, May 20, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By Alvieann Chandler
Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two-time Grammy award-winning singer Peabo Bryson was honored before and during his concert at the Peace Center on Saturday.

Before the concert, Senator Karl Allen’s office re-named a street after the legendary singer located in front of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

“To have your name immortalized in the place you were born in the place you were actually born is an extraordinary event that has no peer or no rival,” said Bryson. “I don’t think it’s it’s a unique and singular kind of recognition”

Bryson was later given the key to the city during his concert at the Peace Center, which was presented to him by Mayor Knox White.

Bryson, born in Greenville in 1951, became a known for his R&B voice with back-to-back gold albums with Capitol Records: Reaching for the Sky in 1977 and Crosswinds in 1978.

He has also performed duets for two Disney animated films which won him two Grammys. He performed the 1991 version of “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion and the 1992 version “A Whole New World” from Aladdin with Regina Belle.

He also done some theatre work in musicals such as “The Wiz” and was featured in the Michigan Opera’s 100th anniversary production of “Porgy & Bess.”

