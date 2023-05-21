Man arrested after threatening to kill people in house, police say

SPINDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spindale Police Department said a man threatened to kill people in a house early early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Weathers Street at around 2:58 a.m. in reference to shots fired.

Police said there was a man in the house stating if police showed up he would kill everyone including police.

Once on scene, officers learned there were adults and children still inside the house.

However, some them were able to get out and tell police that the suspect, Christopher Kimble, was the only person left inside. Officers entered the house to arrest Kimble, but he was no longer in the house.

Police said several people were checked for injuries and two were taken to the hospital for treatment, but later released.

Kimble returned to home at around 9 a.m. and was arrested on the following charges:

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon

Discharge firearm in city

Assault with deadly weapon with minor present

Two counts of communicating threats

Injury to real property

Two counts of first-degree kidnapping

Interfere with emergency communications

Damage to property

Assault on female

He is being held on a $140,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.