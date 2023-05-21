Search for Madalina Cojocari stretches into sixth month

The Cornelius girl was last seen in November 2022.
Before the vigil, Cornelius Police Chief David Baucom answered questions about the investigation.
By Brandy Beard
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been six months since Madalina Cojocari was last seen by the public and law enforcement is still working to find the missing girl.

Cojocari, now 12 years old, was last seen getting off of the school bus at her home in Cornelius on Nov. 21. She wasn’t reported missing until weeks later.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Video shows missing Cornelius girl departing school bus 2 days before disappearance]

Her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, were both arrested and charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.

Since then, several developments in the case have come to life.

For one, records indicate that Diana requested a distant relative smuggle Madalina away.

Detectives then found a Moldovan debit card and Romanian passport belonging to Diana and Romanian and Moldovan passports belonging to Madalina in Diana’s car. They also found various work documents.

Detectives also learned that Palmiter had left for Michigan while Madalina was missing but before she was reported.

Diana reportedly told detectives that she “believed her husband put her family in danger.”

Both Diana and Palmiter maintain that they don’t know what happened to Madalina.

Search for Madalina Cojocari
Months-long search for missing Madalina Cojocari continues on her 12th birthday
Mother of Madalina Cojocari found with drugs in jail, warrants say
TIMELINE: Over 100 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
Family of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl asks for continued help in finding her
Cornelius parents arrested for failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Georgia Department of Driver Services
Georgia launches digital driver’s licenses
Qualls and Duncan
District: Upstate principal, assistant principal placed on administrative leave
Casey Young
Deputies continue searching for missing woman after recovering her car
Cow
Cow at SC facility test positive for Mad Cow Disease
Greenville County deputies are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that happened at the...
Deputies investigating possible drive-by shooting in Greenville Co.

Latest News

City of Greenville honors Peabo Bryson
Bond set for shooting suspect
Deputies continue search for missing Spartanburg County woman
Church honors teen killed in crash
Clemson softball advances to Super Regionals after win over Auburn