Search for Madalina Cojocari stretches into sixth month

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been six months since Madalina Cojocari was last seen by the public and law enforcement is still working to find the missing girl.

Cojocari, now 12 years old, was last seen getting off of the school bus at her home in Cornelius on Nov. 21. She wasn’t reported missing until weeks later.

Her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, were both arrested and charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.

It has been 6 months since Madalina was last seen getting off her school bus on 11/21/22. Madalina should be getting ready to enjoy the warm summer months of being at the beach and swimming.

Please call Detectives at 704-892-7773 with any info that will help us to #FindMadalina. pic.twitter.com/7o0C0bXU2p — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) May 21, 2023

Since then, several developments in the case have come to life.

For one, records indicate that Diana requested a distant relative smuggle Madalina away.

Detectives then found a Moldovan debit card and Romanian passport belonging to Diana and Romanian and Moldovan passports belonging to Madalina in Diana’s car. They also found various work documents.

Detectives also learned that Palmiter had left for Michigan while Madalina was missing but before she was reported.

Diana reportedly told detectives that she “believed her husband put her family in danger.”

Both Diana and Palmiter maintain that they don’t know what happened to Madalina.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

