A stretch of dry weather ahead

By Chrissy Kohler
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drier weather ahead for the week, along with slightly cooler and less humid days.

  • Warm and dry Sunday evening
  • Drier stretch for most of this week
  • Less humid and slightly cooler

Expect clearing skies into the afternoon becoming mostly sunny late. The increasing sunshine helps to push temperatures into the mid 70s to the low 80s which is right around normal for late May.

The beautiful weather continues into the upcoming week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are nice and dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The humidity breaks allow for morning lows in the 50s for the week ahead. Monday’s highs are in the mid 70s to around 80, but Tuesday’s a little cooler with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday warms back up a touch to the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine sticking around.

