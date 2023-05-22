21-year-old dies from gunshot wound to the chest after shooting, coroner says

A 21-year old man was found shot to death inside a vehicle according to officials.
By Sumner Moorer
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Police say they’re investigating after one person was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers say they responded to 673 Old Greenville Highway just after 12:30 a.m. in regards to a shooting.

Officers say they found a 21-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at the scene.

Officials say life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the victim was not a Clemson student.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Logan Nathaniel Markis Williams

The coroner said his cause of death is a gunshot wound to the chest and its being classified as a homicide.

If you know anything about this shooting, contact the Clemson Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

