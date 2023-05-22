21-year-old dies from gunshot wound to the chest after shooting, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Police say they’re investigating after one person was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.
Officers say they responded to 673 Old Greenville Highway just after 12:30 a.m. in regards to a shooting.
Officers say they found a 21-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at the scene.
Officials say life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead on scene.
Police say the victim was not a Clemson student.
The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Logan Nathaniel Markis Williams
The coroner said his cause of death is a gunshot wound to the chest and its being classified as a homicide.
If you know anything about this shooting, contact the Clemson Police Department.
