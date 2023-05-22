Carowinds to offer free admission to military personnel during Memorial Day

CHARLOTTE, S.C. (WIS) - For Memorial Day, Carowinds will be offering active/former military personnel and their families free admission to the theme park during Memorial Day weekend.

Park officials said during “Military Days at Carowinds,” active and retired personnel can receive complimentary admission with a valid U.S. Military I.D. at the front gate from May 26 to May 29.

In addition to free admission, active or retired personnel can also purchase up to six discounted tickets for friends and family online only (and must register with ID.me) for $39.99 each, valid from May 26 to May 29.

The park will also offer a Gold Military Pass for unlimited visits to Carowinds and Carolina Harbor Waterpark, with free parking, seasonal events including SCarowinds and WinterFest, and discounts on food and merchandise.

For more information about Military Days at Carowinds, including how to purchase a Gold Military Pass, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.