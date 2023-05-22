Charlotte leaders, NFL officials in talks to bring draft to Queen City

NFL representatives visited Charlotte on May 4.
NFL representatives visited Charlotte on May 4 to discuss the possibility.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Queen City could soon be host to one of the NFL’s biggest events of the year.

A Super Bowl doesn’t seem to be in the cards quite yet, but the NFL Draft could be on its way to Charlotte within the next few years.

According to the Charlotte Sports Foundation, representatives from the NFL visited the city on May 4, just days after this year’s draft wrapped up and the Panthers chose Bryce Young with the top pick.

There is currently no word on when Charlotte hopes to host the event, but NFL and city leaders met to discuss the feasibility of bringing the draft to the area.

Detroit is set to host next year’s draft, and Green Bay will host in 2025.

The host city for the 2026 draft and beyond has not yet been announced.

Related: Charlotte in talks to fund stadium project, but can they feasibly afford it?

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Moore and Sara Dreibrodt
Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave
Gov. McMaster’s office responds after comment gets backlash
‘Hunt them with dogs’: Gov. McMaster’s office responds after comment gets backlash
Generic Police K-9
K-9 shot after attacking Greenville County deputy
Generic image of vape pen
Student charged for vaping THC in Upstate school bathroom
Large structure fire in Spartanburg Co.
Highway reopens after crews battle large fire in Spartanburg

Latest News

Affordable housing at Unity Park
Affordable Housing project next to Unity Park set to break ground in the fall
Earthquake reported in Asheville area Tuesday evening
Coroner identifies driver following crash in Greenville County
Affordable housing at Unity Park
Plans for affordable housing near Unity Park continue
South Carolina Senate passes abortion ban bill