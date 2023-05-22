Charlotte leaders, NFL officials in talks to bring draft to Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Queen City could soon be host to one of the NFL’s biggest events of the year.

A Super Bowl doesn’t seem to be in the cards quite yet, but the NFL Draft could be on its way to Charlotte within the next few years.

According to the Charlotte Sports Foundation, representatives from the NFL visited the city on May 4, just days after this year’s draft wrapped up and the Panthers chose Bryce Young with the top pick.

There is currently no word on when Charlotte hopes to host the event, but NFL and city leaders met to discuss the feasibility of bringing the draft to the area.

Detroit is set to host next year’s draft, and Green Bay will host in 2025.

The host city for the 2026 draft and beyond has not yet been announced.

