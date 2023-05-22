Farmers Market vouchers for seniors in Greenville County

(KSFY)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Senior Action is giving out Farmers Market vouchers to qualifying Greenville County seniors as part of the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP).

Organizers said the $50 vouchers are valid until October 2023 and can be used to purchase fresh produce at approved local farmers’ markets, including Beechwood Farms, Fountain Inn Farmers Market, Simpsonville Farmers Market, TD Saturday Market, and the Travelers Rest Farmers Market.

Applicants must be Greenville County residents, show a driver’s license or government-issued ID, be at least 60 years old, and meet all eligibility & income requirements.

Farmer’s Market Voucher Distribution Days
Farmer’s Market Voucher Distribution Days(Senior Action)

Vouchers are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

