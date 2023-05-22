Father killed when grenade in grandfather’s belongings explodes

Authorities say a family had been going through a grandfather’s belongings when they found a...
Authorities say a family had been going through a grandfather’s belongings when they found a hand grenade. Someone reportedly pulled the pin, and the grenade detonated.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (Gray News) - Authorities say an Indiana father was killed and his two children were injured when a hand grenade they found in a grandfather’s belongings detonated.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported explosion before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Lakes of the Four Seasons, Indiana, according to a statement.

Authorities say a family had been going through a grandfather’s belongings when they found a hand grenade. Someone reportedly pulled the pin, and the grenade detonated.

A man was found unresponsive at the scene and was later declared dead, according to authorities. His two children, a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds.

The victim was later identified by the coroner’s office as 46-year-old Bryan Niedert, WMAQ reports.

The Porter County Bomb Squad was called to secure the area and determine if there were any other explosive devices.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

As families continue to find old military ordnance in loved ones’ belongings, the FBI says anyone who finds a suspected device should call 911 immediately and move far away from it. They say these devices are highly dangerous and can explode without notice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Georgia Department of Driver Services
Georgia launches digital driver’s licenses
Greenville County deputies are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that happened at the...
Deputies investigating possible drive-by shooting in Greenville Co.
Generic crime scene
Deputies respond to scene in Spartanburg Co.
Grammy award-winning singer and Greenville native Peabo Bryson is honored with a street named...
Grammy award-winning singer, Greenville native Peabo Bryson honored for achievements
Police lights generic
Person shoots himself in the head after car chase, deputies say

Latest News

Assault on Mt. Mitchel
Deputies investigating possible drive-by shooting in Greenville Co.
Deputies investigating possible drive-by shooting in Greenville Co.
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott set to announce launch of his 2024 GOP presidential campaign
Route for Assault on Mt. Mitchell
Riders take streets for Assault on Mt. Mitchell
Route for Assault on Mt. Mitchell
Assault on Mt. Mitchell set to begin