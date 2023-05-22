Greenville Co. deputies investigate shooting at apartment complex

(MGN)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting which left one person injured Sunday.

Deputies say they were called to the Dolphin Apartments just before 10:00 p.m.

Once on scene - deputies say they found one adult male victim suffering from at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Deputies say the victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials say no suspects have been identified, but two male subjects were seen running away from the incident.

Officials say one of the men had a muscular build and wore gray shorts with no shirt. The other man had a medium build with red shorts and a white shirt.

Deputies say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

If you know anything about this shooting, contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Georgia Department of Driver Services
Georgia launches digital driver’s licenses
Qualls and Duncan
District: Upstate principal, assistant principal placed on administrative leave
Greenville County deputies are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that happened at the...
Deputies investigating possible drive-by shooting in Greenville Co.
Casey Young
Deputies continue searching for missing woman after recovering her car
Cow
Cow at SC facility test positive for Mad Cow Disease

Latest News

Trailblazer park playground
New inclusive playground in Travelers Rest set to open soon
Trailblazer park playground
New inclusive playground coming to Upstate city
City of Greenville honors Peabo Bryson
Bond set for shooting suspect