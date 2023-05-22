Greenville Co. deputies investigate shooting at apartment complex

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting which left one person injured Sunday.

Deputies say they were called to the Dolphin Apartments just before 10:00 p.m.

Once on scene - deputies say they found one adult male victim suffering from at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Deputies say the victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials say no suspects have been identified, but two male subjects were seen running away from the incident.

Officials say one of the men had a muscular build and wore gray shorts with no shirt. The other man had a medium build with red shorts and a white shirt.

Deputies say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

If you know anything about this shooting, contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

