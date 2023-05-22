‘Lock your doors!’: Anderson County deputies warn of group breaking into cars
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a group breaking into cars in Piedmont neighborhoods.
The Sheriff’s Office said on Monday, a group of five suspects were caught on video in Dogwood Ridge and Barrington Creek neighborhoods between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Deputies said the group’s crimes stem from May 2 to May 18.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and contact Detective Carol.
