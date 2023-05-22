Mailboxes destroyed by ‘unknown device’ in Greer subdivision

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department is investigating after several mailboxes were destroyed early Monday morning.

Officers said the cluster of mailboxes at Franklin Pointe subdivision was destroyed by an “unknown device” around 12:30 a.m. Police consider the damage to be malicious.

Detectives are working to identify the suspects involved in the incident. The suspect vehicle in the incident is believed to be a white, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 864-848-2151.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.