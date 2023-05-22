Man accused of stealing from Upstate churches

Ryan Allison
Ryan Allison(Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man has been arrested in connection with crimes that occurred at two Upstate churches in April.

Ryan Allison, 39, of Anderson County is charged with second-degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny, and malicious injury to property.

Deputies said Allison stole a 12-foot enclosed trailer worth more than $2,000 from Return Baptist Church in Seneca, which was reported on Apr. 6.

Rock Hill Baptist Church near Fair Play reported a break-in on Apr. 15. During the incident, items including sound and cooking equipment, a freezer, and musical instruments were stolen. The metal siding of the building was damaged during the burglary.

In May, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office found the trailer in their jurisdiction and said the stolen items were inside.

Allison is being held at the Oconee County Detention Center.

